Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,211,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 51.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,634,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,959 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology Profile

NYSE:DXC opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

