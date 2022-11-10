Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 219.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 349,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $81.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

