Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $108.80, but opened at $120.41. Veritiv shares last traded at $128.99, with a volume of 1,071 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average of $122.53.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,014,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veritiv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Veritiv by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

