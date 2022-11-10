Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,283 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Vivint Smart Home worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 23.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 3.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

NYSE:VVNT opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.07. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $407.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

