Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Position Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 149,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $913,329.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,628,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,280,201.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 633,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,413 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

VYGR opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

