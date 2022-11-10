Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,167,000 after buying an additional 1,389,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,726,000 after acquiring an additional 729,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,659,000 after acquiring an additional 232,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.36.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $168.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average is $161.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

