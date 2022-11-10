W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 142.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.3 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.76%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.