Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.00

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 6300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

