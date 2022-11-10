Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,868,000 after acquiring an additional 178,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,743,000 after acquiring an additional 321,702 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,262,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,687,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,850,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,431,000 after acquiring an additional 158,365 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

WCN opened at $137.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.10. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

