Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,924,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,961,000 after purchasing an additional 205,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

