Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 148.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

