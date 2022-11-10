WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of WestRock worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,501,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,641,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of WestRock by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after buying an additional 1,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,850,000 after purchasing an additional 723,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 1.5 %

WestRock Increases Dividend

WRK stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

