WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of WEX worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in WEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 762.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in WEX by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEX by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

WEX Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of WEX stock opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $183.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.66.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,148. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.