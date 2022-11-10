WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stock Holdings Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in WNS by 89.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WNS by 46.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WNS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

