Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

XEL stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

