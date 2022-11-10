Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 2,920 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,466,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after buying an additional 61,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,623,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.38. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

