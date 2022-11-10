Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,608 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.9 %

ASB stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

