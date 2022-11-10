Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 7,827 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 13,012.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after buying an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of Southern stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.