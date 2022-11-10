Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,648 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in InMode were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 871.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.21.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

