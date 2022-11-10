Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $440,000 in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 103.3% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 60.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

IHRT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

