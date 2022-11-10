Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $442,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Insider Transactions at NMI

NMI Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.34.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

