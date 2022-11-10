Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $457,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $182.23.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

