Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $448,000 Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

