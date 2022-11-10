Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $553,000 Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

