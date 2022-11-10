Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,021,000 after buying an additional 210,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,447,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.7 %

HOG stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

