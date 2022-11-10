Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 598.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

