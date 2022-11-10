Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 11,120 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

