Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $182.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.49 and a 200-day moving average of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

