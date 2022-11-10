Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,632 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $52,572,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 320,642 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.43 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average of $121.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

