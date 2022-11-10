Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,423 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

