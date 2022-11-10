Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 706 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $104.37 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $137.02. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

