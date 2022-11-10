Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $509,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.