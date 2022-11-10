Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.4 %
Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $136.03.
Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.37.
Zimmer Biomet Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.
