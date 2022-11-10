Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 522.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,263 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Zuora worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $111,283.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zuora Stock Down 3.3 %

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.