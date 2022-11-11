13,681 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,034,000 after purchasing an additional 201,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Teradata by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,482,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDC. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Teradata stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

