28,083 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95.

