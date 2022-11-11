317,307 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 317,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,632,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.29% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

WTW opened at $232.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.31 and its 200 day moving average is $207.84. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,273 shares of company stock worth $7,488,509. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

