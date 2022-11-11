33,139 Shares in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

CI Financial Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSE:CIXX opened at $10.87 on Friday. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.03 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 17.56%. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

