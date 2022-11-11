4,449 Shares in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nova in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 696,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 53.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova by 3.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,251,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the second quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI opened at $87.63 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

