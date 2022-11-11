abrdn plc Has $297,000 Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,339 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lyft were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Lyft by 22.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Lyft by 126.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,293 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 48.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 53,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

