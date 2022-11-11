ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of ACV Auctions worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 155.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 88,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 106.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $730,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,975.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions Trading Up 24.8 %

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.31 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile



ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

