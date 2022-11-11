AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Down to $19.00

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $18.01. AerSale shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 6,586 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASLE shares. Cowen raised their price target on AerSale to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AerSale in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

AerSale Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $919.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at AerSale

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter. AerSale had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $71,303,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,585,990 shares in the company, valued at $382,328,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 75.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 34.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 47.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

