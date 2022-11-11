Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $157.17 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $186.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

