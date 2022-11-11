Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638,505 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,988,738 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.36% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $74,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 7.8 %

AEM stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

