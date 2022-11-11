Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT Lowered to $5.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.39% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIRD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.
Allbirds Price Performance
Allbirds stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 16.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 23.5% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 44.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
