Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT Lowered to $5.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.39% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIRD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Price Performance

Allbirds stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. Allbirds’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 16.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 23.5% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 44.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.