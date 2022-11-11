Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Raised to $55.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.
Alliant Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LNT opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.