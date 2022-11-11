Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Raised to $55.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of LNT opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 46.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

