Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AIMC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

AIMC stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

