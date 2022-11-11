Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amcor were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

