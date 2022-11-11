American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 565,140 shares.The stock last traded at $33.96 and had previously closed at $32.99.

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 72,078 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 870.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $8,401,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

