AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 164,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,016,382 shares.The stock last traded at $16.61 and had previously closed at $16.25.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
